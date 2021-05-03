The deadline for entries for The Travel Industry Awards by TTG has been extended

Entries for The Travel Industry Awards 2021 by TTG, in association with Virgin Atlantic, have been extended by a week to Friday 21 May owing to the incredible demand throughout the travel community to participate.

Across 24 agent and supplier categories, the awards – due to be held at Magazine London on 30 September – will celebrate the efforts of travel’s diverse array of businesses to weather the Covid-19 crisis, and emerge stronger.



The awards will carry a new trust mark of excellence and will represent the most prestigious accolade in travel, which will serve to highlight to consumers travel’s most trusted brands.



Entrants are asked to look beyond sales and growth to focus on how they support customers, how they build and maintain relationships with industry partners and local communities, how they have shown resolve, resilience and steel over the past year, and how they achieve inclusivity and make themselves accessible to all.

TTG has produced guides to help agents and suppliers hone their entries ahead of the new 21 May deadline.