The evening event takes place on Tuesday 28 January 2020 at the IAB in Holborn, London.



The first panel discussion, chaired by vice-chairman of CIM Travel Group Steve Dunne, will assess the industry’s turn-of-year peaks campaigns and consider how brands can stand out in a busy market.

Panellists will include Rachel O’Reilly, head of communications at Kuoni; Colin Stewart, country director UK & Ireland for Air Europa and also chair of the Latin American Travel Association, and Tony Roberts, vice-president, Princess Cruises UK & Ireland.



A second panel discussion, chaired by TTG Media group editor Pippa Jacks, will look at wider trends and challenges in travel and tourism marketing.

Contributors will include Jon Bezalel, digital strategist at Accord Marketing; James Brooke, managing director of Rooster PR; Kelly Cookes, leisure director of Advantage Travel Partnership; and Simon Lloyd, chief marketing of Icelolly.com.



The event runs from 6.15pm to 8.45pm, with tickets costing £85+ VAT, including drinks and nibbles.