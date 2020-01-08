This government-led initiative aims to fund the marketing and development of the island, which I myself plan to visit in September.

I’m not a fan of taxes, fees and charges, since I believe the price you see should be the price you pay. It may not seem a lot, but like most taxes, these schemes sometimes start with a low amount, and increase incrementally over time acting as a cash cow for governments.



At least visitors can know paying a little extra is helping the destination. Resort fees in other destinations like Las Vegas – which have been the bane of the travel industry – don’t seem to fund investment in or protection of the destination.



Virgin Atlantic is due to cease flights to St Lucia from London Gatwick from next June after operating from London over the last 21 years, and Thomas Cook also operated a flight from Manchester which is clearly no more after their demise.

So perhaps something was required to bolster the coffers.

Whatever the motivations, I sincerely hope the accommodation tax – payable locally to the hotels and resorts – does not act as a deterrent to potential clients.



While the UK and Ireland Caribbean Tourism Organization as we knew it has been wound down, it has since essentially risen like a phoenix from the ashes and now operates independently in a private capacity as McKenzie Gayle Limited.

Perhaps the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s financial position will be strengthened come April, should part of the proceeds of the accommodation tax trickle through. They’re a lovely bunch.



What I would say is – with the flight shaming movement in full swing – if you can afford to visit St Lucia, you can afford to pay $3-$6 a night in tax.

It will only sit well however, if the fund is spent wisely and the island as a whole will benefit. Surely that would be a win all round.