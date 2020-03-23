While he praised the work of minister for sport, tourism and heritage Nigel Huddleston to date, describing the former Google Travel head as “by far the most effective [tourism minister] we have had for our agenda for quite a few years”, Mark Tanzer agreed the sector would benefit from a minister focused on tourism solely.

Speaking during a panel at TTG’s Keep Your Business Alive seminar last week, Tanzer said: “We are disadvantaged that our agenda is felt across a number of departments – the DfT, the Treasury, BEIS, the Home Office and so on.

“In other countries, where perhaps tourism is a more prominent part of their economy, having a tourism minister covers all of the [issues], which is their advantage."