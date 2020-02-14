Delta Air Lines will pledge $1 billion towards carbon reduction efforts over the next 10 years.
The US carrier, which holds a 49% stake in Virgin Atlantic, says it will "mitigate" all emissions from March 2020.
This applies to Delta’s global business, including its flight operations and office and on the ground functions.
Delta says its investment will focus on driving innovation, advancing clean air travel technologies, speeding up reduction of carbon emissions and waste, and setting up new projects to redress the imbalances caused by emissions.
Chief executive Ed Bastian said it was time to "accelerate" the carriers investments and "establish an ambitious commitment" the entire company is focused on delivering.
“There’s no challenge we face that is in greater need of innovation than environmental sustainability, and we know there is no single solution," said Bastian.
"We are digging deep into the issues, examining every corner of our business, engaging experts, building coalitions, fostering partnerships and driving innovation.
"We are on a journey, and though we don’t have all the answers today, we know that our scale – along with investments of time, talent and resources – will bring meaningful impact to the planet and ensure the sustainability of our business for decades to come.”
Delta’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, around 98% of which comes directly from its aircraft, will focus around three central pillars: carbon reduction, carbon removal; and engagement with stakeholders.
It will aim to reduce carbon emission through more efficient use of fuel; renewing its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft; improving its flight operations; reducing weight; and investment in sustainable fuel development.
To remove carbon, Delta will invest in projects and technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere through forestry, wetland restoration, grassland conservation, marine and soil capture, and other "negative emissions technologies".
Finally, it will work with its employees, suppliers, global partners, customers, industry colleagues, investors and other stakeholders to advance carbon reduction and removal goals.
The $1 billion pledge will fund existing and new projects, with a focus on efforts that will make it easier for other organisations to address their carbon challenges, while "minimising reliance on today’s limited carbon offset markets".
This will involve investment in various funds and schemes, including a dedicated fund to help achieve its carbon neutral ambitions.