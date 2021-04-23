Tui: 'As an industry leader, we can set standards in sustainability and scale them globally'

Tui says demand for what it calls "greener and fairer" holidays is on the up after recording an 84% increase in customers staying in sustainably certified hotels over the past six years.

In 2015, Tui set itself the goal of delivering 10 million sustainable holidays – packages featuring stays at hotels with independently certified sustainability credentials – a year by 2020.



Uptake has risen year-on-year from 5.3 million in 2015 to more than 10 million in 2019, said Tui, with the total number taken between 2015 and 2020 running to 43 million.



Tui Group analysis of 300 hotels highlights how sustainably certified accommodation delivers better environmental performance, including 10% lower carbon emissions, 24% lower waste output, 19% less water usage per guests, 23% higher usage of green energy and a 9% higher rate of local employment.



The group claims that over the past six years, its greener and fairer holidays have saved the equivalent annual emissions of 144,000 cars, the annual energy needs of 108,000 households, water to the volume of 10,600 Olympic-sized pools, and waste requiring 15,700 trucks.