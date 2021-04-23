Tenerife is one of the most popular destinations for searches on TravelSupermarket

Enquiries from UK travellers for international holidays in the key summer months of July and August have picked up, according to data from comparison site TravelSupermarket.

This is the first time in four weeks that the summer months have been more popular than autumn, with October being the top departure month for the previous four weeks.

TravelSupermarket’s Emma Coulthurst said: “As the vaccination rollout and the latest lockdown easing continues to be heralded a success, in the last week there has been increased interest in summer 2021 overseas getaways.”

“Brits are also starting to search for holidays to the US, no doubt buoyed by the country’s successful vaccine roll out.”