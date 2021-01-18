On the Beach boss Simon Cooper said the company remained in a "strong" financial position

On the Beach boss Simon Cooper said the company remained in a "strong" financial position

Online travel agency On the Beach expects demand for holiday to “remain weak” while current travel restrictions remain in place.

The company said consumer demand for booking holidays had “remained very weak” since the start of the latest lockdown in early January and the reduction in winter flying programmes.



In its latest trading update to investors, On the Beach said bookings were down by 83% year-on-year for the four months from the start of October to the end of January.