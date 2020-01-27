Unite challenged the DfT, using freedom of information legislation, to reveal when it began examining measures to mitigate the potential collapse of Cook.



The DfT initially told Unite "contingency planning" got under way in April 2019 with a meeting on 5 April attended by representatives of the DfT, CAA, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis), the Treasury and UK Government Investements.



However, after Unite published details of the DfT’s response, the DfT wrote to the union to clarify the meeting was attended by "attended by representatives from the DfT and CAA only".



It comes after Cook’s senior executives, including chief executive Peter Fankhauser and chairman Frank Meysman, told a government select committee of the limited contact between Cook and the government in the weeks leading up to its collapse.



Fankhauser said Cook’s last ministerial contact was with transport secretary Grant Shapps a fortnight before the iconic operator collapsed. He added the business was "heavily advised" to treat the DfT as a single point of contact.