Homeworkers attempting to walk around the world this month have already covered the equivalent distance to Singapore.

Designer Travel’s Fab & Fit February Around the World in 28 Days has attracted 200 participants, made up of 75 homeworkers and their clients. In their first week, they counted more than 13 million steps.

Managing director Amanda Matthews said: “We need 50 million steps to walk around the world.

“It’s just so good for our mental health; clearing our heads before we go back inside to work. Some have gone out walking who would never have done so otherwise."

Step totals are tallied on Sundays to give a weekly progress report.

“It’s just lovely how our homeworkers are interacting,” Matthews said.

The initiative has another purpose, to raise funds for Aaron Dearing, 14, son of homeworker Susan, who has cancer.