Former Prestbury Travel senior product manager Diane Pendergast will rejoin Gold Medal’s trade team in the summer, a decade and a half after she started her career with the global operator.

Pendergast has been appointed Gold Medal’s new destination manager for the Indian Ocean and Africa, and will bring more than 16 years’ tour operator and product management experience to the role.



During spells with Travel Counsellors, Destinology, Thomas Cook and Gold Medal, she has developed wide-ranging product knowledge across the Indian Ocean, Far East and Australasia, said Gold Medal.



She will rejoin Gold Medal on 1 June following a near two-year stint with Prestbury, where she held a worldwide senior product manager role.