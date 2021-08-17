Retail app and website developer CruiseAppy has joined forces with web developer iprogress to create a new travel tech and digital agency.
Digital Travel Marketing Group (DTMG) has been formed two years after the launch of CruiseAppy.
The new venture will focus on the travel and tourism sector, specialising in app and website development, eLearning, video streaming and channel management platforms.
Cruise Britain, Imagine Cruising, Ignite Travel Group, The Cruiseline, ClubSeacret, Sunny Heart Travel, Bolsover Cruise Club, The Travel Village, Captain Cruise and Click&Go among others, have become clients since DTMG’s launch.
CruiseAppy has worked with Liverpool-based iprogress to "address the growing need" for a travel app that can encompass all elements of a trip into a one-stop-shop while allowing travel agencies to service and manage the post-pandemic traveller more effectively.
Formed in 2007, iprogress has worked with Cruise Britain, Cruise Liverpool, Culture Liverpool, Liverpool International Music Festival as well as Liverpool Film Office, The Cavern Club, the UK government and the NHS.
Peter Whittle, chief executive and co-founder of DTMG said the creation of the brand "is a natural evolution of our plans".
"We have continued to drive growth and develop innovative new services throughout the challenging environment of the pandemic by broadening our product offering," he added.
DTMG aims to change how travel companies use digital technologies to engage with their customers, focusing on driving customer inspiration, connection, and devotion.
"The world of travel and tourism has changed irrevocably in the wake of Covid-19," added Whittle. "By combining our expertise under one DTMG umbrella we are well placed to help the industry in tourism recovery and we have more innovation on its way."