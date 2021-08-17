Digital Travel Marketing Group (DTMG) has been formed two years after the launch of CruiseAppy.

The new venture will focus on the travel and tourism sector, specialising in app and website development, eLearning, video streaming and channel management platforms.

Cruise Britain, Imagine Cruising, Ignite Travel Group, The Cruiseline, ClubSeacret, Sunny Heart Travel, Bolsover Cruise Club, The Travel Village, Captain Cruise and Click&Go among others, have become clients since DTMG’s launch.

CruiseAppy has worked with Liverpool-based iprogress to "address the growing need" for a travel app that can encompass all elements of a trip into a one-stop-shop while allowing travel agencies to service and manage the post-pandemic traveller more effectively.



Formed in 2007, iprogress has worked with Cruise Britain, Cruise Liverpool, Culture Liverpool, Liverpool International Music Festival as well as Liverpool Film Office, The Cavern Club, the UK government and the NHS.