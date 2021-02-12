2021 is going to be the year for the disabled community to explore, dream and discover.

Everyone’s wanderlust is now reaching peak levels after the past year of lockdowns and travel restrictions, and we’ve been seeing unparalleled sales of holidays already this year.

In rather unique circumstances, the majority of our customers are those with disabilities who are a priority for the Covid vaccine.

Added to the fact disabled people have been among the most isolated groups during the Covid pandemic, having to shield for the majority of the time, it seems this community is now desperate to break free from the shackles of lockdown and ensure they have a holiday to remember in 2021.

For us at Limitless Travel, it’s looking like 2021 is already shaping up to be a year for embracing new adventures, ticking off travel highlights that have been on your to-do list for years.

Now people with disabilities are getting the vaccine, we’re confident there are sunnier times ahead for all of us. After a year of staying at home, we want our customers to feel that magic of travel again.

Travel is much more than just a change of scenery, it has the power to change people’s lives with multiple mental health benefits, which is much needed after the anxiety and stress of the past year.