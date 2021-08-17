Discover the sunny side of Germany

Southwest Germany, a very special holiday destination, is ready to welcome UK visitors once more. They can start with historic cities such as Heidelberg, one of Europe’s most romantic with its castle, river and university, and Stuttgart, the region’s capital boasting art museums, opera shows and two of the world’s best car museums (this is where the automobile was patented almost 135 years ago!). The natural wonders of the Black Forest are also a highlight for any visitor.

Just one hour and 40 minutes away from London by plane (British Airways and Eurowings operate flights from Heathrow five of seven days per week), this “sunny side of Germany” has a number of towns and cities that remain relatively undiscovered by tourists.