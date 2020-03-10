Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in California will be closed from 14 March, alongside Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris which will shut from 16 March.

The brand’s hotels in California will also shut on 16 March, but properties in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will stay open until further notice.

Dining complexes - Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris - are also remaining open.

However, Disney Cruise Line ships will not sail from 14 March.

All of these changes are in place until the end of the month.

The company stresses there have been no cases of coronavirus at Disneyland Resorts, but it has made the decision to close to follow official advice.

It said it would work with visitors who wish to amend a trip and refund any guests who were due to stay at the Disney resorts during the closure period.