Disney Cruise Line will operate two, three and four-night cruises around the UK

Disney Cruise Line has confirmed its UK “staycation” itineraries on Disney Magic this summer which will go on sale from 30 April. But the line has yet to decide whether Covid-19 vaccinations will be required.

The short-break Disney Magic at Sea cruises, ranging from two to four nights in duration, will depart from Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle and Tilbury from 15 July to 1 October. The plans were originally announced in March.

Cruises from Liverpool will operate from 15-30 July, Southampton itineraries from 4-30 August, Newcastle from 3-11 September and Tilbury from 14 September-1 October.

“Given that the situation with vaccines continues to evolve quickly, we have not made a decision regarding whether a Covid-19 vaccine will be required,” said the line.

“The sailings will include multiple layers of health and safety measures, including Covid-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning, among others. We look forward to sharing more information soon."

While the cruises will open for sale to UK residents on 30 April, Castaway Club members who have previously sailed with the line can book on 28-29 April.