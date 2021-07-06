It will debut "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" at Worlds of Marvel restaurant on board Disney Wish in summer 2022

Disney Cruise Line will offer an "immersive Marvel dining experience" on board Disney Wish during summer 2022.

According to the line, "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining "adventure".

It will follow comic book superheroes Ant Man and The Wasp where guests can play an interactive role in an "action-packed" mission which unfolds around them.

Danny Handke, senior creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering, said the experience is the cruise line’s "most ambitious ever".

"We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling," he added.

"It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish."

Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on 9 June, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.