Disney Cruise Line has revealed the first details of the new "grown-up" experiences coming to Disney Wish next summer.
Options for adults set to debut onboard the ship include an outdoor spa, and salon and barbershop experiences, as well as new bars and lounges.
These all come in addition to a previously announced Star Wars-themed lounge and Beauty and the Beast-inspired fine dining.
Disney said with Wish, it would offer "even more ways for adults to pamper and play, sip and swim, escape and indulge".
Laura Cabo, Disney portfolio creative executive, said the line wanted to bring more storytelling and enchantment into the line’s adult-only venues, and ensure there were options designed solely with "adults’ holiday needs in mind".
The Outdoor Oasis at Senses spa will feature whirlpool spas, loungers and space for yoga sessions, and is an extension of the line’s Rainforest experience.
With Wish, Disney will introduce the line’s first ice lounge, while sensory spa showers will return, as will a sauna and steam/dry chambers. There will also be private treatment rooms and "spa villas" for couples, and a range of massage, facial and acupuncture treatments.
The Untangled Salon and Hook’s Barbery will allow guests to embrace a new style, while new bars and venues include the Key & Compass pub, Nightingale’s piano bar, The Bayou New Orleans-inspired lounge and the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge.
Elsewhere, the Quiet Cove Pool District is an adults-only lounging, drinking and soaking area offering ocean views from an infinity pool complete with whirlpool spa, open-air bar and poolside cafe.
Disney Wish will depart on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, on 9 June 2022 and will sail a series of three- and four-night Nassau and Castaway Cay itineraries.