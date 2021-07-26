Options for adults set to debut onboard the ship include an outdoor spa, and salon and barbershop experiences, as well as new bars and lounges.



These all come in addition to a previously announced Star Wars-themed lounge and Beauty and the Beast-inspired fine dining.



Disney said with Wish, it would offer "even more ways for adults to pamper and play, sip and swim, escape and indulge".



Laura Cabo, Disney portfolio creative executive, said the line wanted to bring more storytelling and enchantment into the line’s adult-only venues, and ensure there were options designed solely with "adults’ holiday needs in mind".



The Outdoor Oasis at Senses spa will feature whirlpool spas, loungers and space for yoga sessions, and is an extension of the line’s Rainforest experience.