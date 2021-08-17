Disney Uncharted Adventure begins at the point of booking and can involve up to six passengers completing different games before a "finale" event onboard the vessel.

The experience, which includes four "quests", will feature a range of Disney and Pixar characters, including Peter Pan, Moana and Nemo.

Davey Feder, software product manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, said: "With the Disney Wish, we have an incredible opportunity to immerse our guests in the worlds of their favorite stories in surprising, interactive and completely unique new ways.

"This is a heads-up, active experience that can be played with family and friends. The magic will happen all around the ship."

Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.