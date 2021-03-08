Disney Cruise Line has become the latest operator to offer trips for UK residents this summer.

Passengers will remain onboard Disney Magic throughout a series of short trips from Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton in summer 2021. Most of the UK trips will be two or three nights, with a “limited” number of four-night round-trip voyages.





The cruise line said it would be implementing “multiple layers” of health and safety measures in line with UK government requirements, including Covid-19 testing, health screening, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and “enhanced” cleaning.



Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line, said: “Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you’d expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family.”



The cruises will feature Disney stories, characters and entertainment including Mickey Mouse, plus characters from Frozen and Marvel’s Super Heroes.