Disney Magic will offer Magic at Sea cruises from four UK ports this summer

Disney Magic called in Southampton at the weekend ahead of its three-month "Magic at Sea" programme.

The ship will homeport in four UK ports this summer, sailing a range of two-, three- and four-night voyages from Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle and Tilbury.



Sailings will get under way on 15 July. Adult guests will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



Disney said its multi-layered Covid health and safety protocols would also include testing, health screening, face coverings, reduced capacity, social distancing and enhanced cleaning.



It is also offering flexible booking options, covering changes and cancellations.