Legends of the Force: A Celebration of Star Wars opened at Disneyland Paris on 11 January, coinciding with the release of the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Running until 15 March, the sound and light show at Walt Disney Studios Park features marches of the Stormtroopers led by figures from the Empire and First Order, such as Darth Vader and Captain Phasma.



The French theme park will also host a Marvel Super Heroes Season from 28 March to 7 June. Live shows will feature Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel.



From 15 June, the park’s Hotel New York will reopen with the rebranded title Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, featuring more than 300 pieces of Marvel artwork on permanent display including comic book covers, posters and storyboards.



At Florida’s Walt Disney World, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on 4 March.

The ride, the first at any Disney theme park to be based on the two characters, sees them go on a picnic in a sports car with Goofy’s train following.



Disney said: “Guests will climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride where the rules of physics don’t apply.