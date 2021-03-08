Disneyland Paris has launched a new interactive brochure for the trade, allowing it to keep its offering up to date for agents and clients alike.

The magazine-style Live the Dream brochure will have new Disneyland experiences, attractions, seasons and events added as and when they are announced.



It will be supported by a range of factsheets with embedded content, including videos, visuals, practical tips and exclusive information. It has also been designed to scale effectively to different devices, including phones and tablets.



The attraction is on sale now through the trade for stays until March 2022.



Disneyland Paris said the new tools available to the trade through the brochure would help inspire agents and their clients, and create new opportunities to sell popular half-term breaks and Christmas 2021 getaways.