Disneyland Paris welcomed back guests on Thursday (17 June) as it launched its new Cars ROAD TRIP attraction and a revamped Walt Disney Studios Park.

More than 60 Disney characters will be available for ’selfies’ across the park - including Chewbacca from the Star Wars franchise and Remy from the animated film Ratatouille.

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel opens on 21 June after its refurbishment as a themed property.

Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris, marked the reopening of the destination during a ceremony at Walt Disney Studios Park.

She said: "We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Disney magic back to our guests, in the most wonderful way and with enhanced health and safety measures.

"I am so proud to see Disneyland Paris play a key role in the reignition of the tourism industry.

"It is a chapter filled with hope and optimism that we are starting all together as we believe that the need to dream and share moments of happiness with family and friends have never been so important."

To support social distancing, limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations are in place, per French government guidance.