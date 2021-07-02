Guests can use the new features to book time slots for specific rides and attractions

Disneyland Paris is set to implement a raft of new digital services to its app in a bid to "enhance" its guests’ experiences.

A new online check-in feature will allow visitors to start registration from their phones and get a text message when their room is ready.

Guests can also choose to purchase "Disney Premier Access" via the app when it launches later this summer.

The service will allow people to book an assigned time slot for multiple attractions with prices starting from €8 per person, per ride, depending on the attraction and day of use – removing the need to queue.

Via the app, guests will also soon be able to use the "Food Hub" feature, which allows users to search and book Disney-operated restaurants months in advance.

Guests staying at Disney’s Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel can utilise "Super Hero Station Mobile Booking" to reserve a meeting with Spider-Man.