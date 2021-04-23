Disneyland Paris is to begin refurbishing its Disneyland Hotel, the five-star Victorian-style property at the entrance to the park.

The property will be the first Disney hotel to be infused with a royal theme. Disney said the hotel would “become the true kingdom of many favourite Disney Princesses and Princes, from classics like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, but also recent hits Frozen and Tangled”.

Public areas will pay homage to the films and their characters, while all hotel rooms and suites will be rethemed “to offer the most immersive experience”.

The layout of the hotel’s public spaces and amenities in rooms will be changed and guests will benefit from a larger pool area, an expanded spa and updated restaurants and bars.



“When it reopens, Disneyland Hotel will offer to our guests an enhanced experience even more worthy of the prestigious French five-star hotel rating,” said Tomás Feier, the hotel’s general manager.

“We are proud to welcome a lot of repeat visitors at our iconic hotel, and we want them to be immersed in a 360-degree experience using the power of beloved Disney fairytales, with an array of brave and kind heroines as a central theme.”

The theme park will soon reopen the four-star Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. The property will be the first Disney hotel celebrating the Art of Marvel, with more than 350 Marvel art pieces from 110 artists.