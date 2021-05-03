Disneyland Paris will unveil new attractions and revamped hotels

Disneyland Paris will unveil new attractions and revamped hotels

Disneyland Paris will reopen on 17 June, it has been confirmed.

The opening will include the revamped Walt Disney Studios Park transformation and the new Cars ROAD TRIP attraction. A new galactic experience with Star Wars Legends will also be added.

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel opens on 21 June after its refurbishment as a themed property.

Disney’s Newport Bay Club reopens on 17 June, Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne on 1 July and Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch on 13 July, “subject to the continued evolution of the situation”.

The reopening dates of Disney’s Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe will be announced later. Disneyland Hotel remains closed for refurbishment.