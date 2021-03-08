Disney's California parks will open towards the end of April (Credit: Disney).jpg

Disney's California parks will open towards the end of April (Credit: Disney).jpg

Disney has confirmed its California theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, will reopen next month.

Capacity will be limited and restricted to residents of California, and venues will operate under new "guiding principles" designed to guard against the spread of Covid-19.



These include enhanced cleaning procedures, strict social distancing, and reduced contact.



Attendance will be by reservation only, with guests aged two and up will be required to wear face coverings, as will all cast members and employees.



Temperature checks will also be required for entry to some locations.



Disney has stressed that people’s experience may differ somewhat from what they are used to, adding certain attractions, experiences and services would either be limited or closed.



Magic Morning and Extra Magic hours are suspended, while parades and night-time spectaculars will return at a later date. Character meet-and-greets will also not take place initially.