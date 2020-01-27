The Manchester-, US- and London-based firm, which is for charity, academic and not-for-profit organisation’s trips, is the 123rd member of the independent group.

"We feel that this partnership will enable us to offer clients an even wider range of choice when booking their travel, ultimately improving their overall experience," said Christopher Airey, managing director of Diversity Travel.

Diversity has 175 staff members and last year appointed Beverly Weir as vice president of sales and account management.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive at Advantage, added: ‘‘Diversity Travel’s continued work in support of charity and academic services is incredibly inspiring and we look forward to assisting them in growing their business and network of academic clients through a wide range of added value products and services available at Advantage and Win Global Travel Network."





Advantage Business Travel members collectively make £3.5billion sales each year.