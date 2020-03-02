Andrew, chief executive of the group that owns the Gold Medal and Travel 2 brands, took up the role in December 2005.

Dnata is also parent to the Global Travel Group consortium, as well as OTAs Travel Republic and NetFlights.

It is in turn owned by UAE state-backed Emirates Group.

A dnata spokesperson said: “dnata confirms that Iain Andrew, divisional senior vice-president for dnata Travel, has resigned from the company.

"His replacement will be announced in due course.

"In the interim, Steve Allen, divisional senior vice-president UAE airport operations, will assume responsibility for dnata Travel’s business globally.

"He will lead the travel team in the transition period, with a focus on ensuring our customers’ requirements continue to be met with the high quality products and value-added services that dnata is known for."