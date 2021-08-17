His comments came after a poll of 1,400 of the cruise agency’s customers revealed that almost half (48%) who have taken a UK cruise this year plan to book another in the next 12 months.

The research also revealed that the onboard service was the highlight for most guests, with almost three-quarters (74%) citing it as one of the standout features. Next was the quality of food and drink (57%), followed by the onboard facilities (52%).

Respondents were also asked to rate the onboard safety measures out of 10 - the average score came in at 8.9.

Domestic itineraries will depart up to October this year, before starting again next spring.