Tony Andrews, deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk, has described UK domestic cruising as a "real success story".
His comments came after a poll of 1,400 of the cruise agency’s customers revealed that almost half (48%) who have taken a UK cruise this year plan to book another in the next 12 months.
The research also revealed that the onboard service was the highlight for most guests, with almost three-quarters (74%) citing it as one of the standout features. Next was the quality of food and drink (57%), followed by the onboard facilities (52%).
Respondents were also asked to rate the onboard safety measures out of 10 - the average score came in at 8.9.
Domestic itineraries will depart up to October this year, before starting again next spring.
"Seacations have been a real success story this year and it’s a pleasure to hear so much positive feedback from impressed guests," Andrews added.
"The outstanding onboard service, facilities and dining, combined with the health and wellbeing measures, have proved a winning formula.
"With staycations now well-established in the UK, we’re hopeful that the advantages of a seacation will similarly make it a popular holiday option for many years to come."