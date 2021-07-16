Clia believes “seacation” cruising in the UK has highlighted the effectiveness of the sector’s protocols to guard against the spread of Covid-19.
The association on Monday (19 July) said the sector was committed to a cautious restart as it awaits UK government clearance to restart international cruises.
While domestic cruising has been permitted from the 17 May unlock, the Foreign Office continues to advise against international cruise ship travel.
On Monday, the government confirmed a further easing of the rules for domestic cruising, in line with the wider reopening of the UK’s domestic economy.
"Under step four of the roadmap, social distancing rules (two metres, or one metre with additional mitigations) are lifted," read the updated Department for Transport guidance.
"Social distancing will only be required in limited circumstances such as at ports of entry for passengers between disembarkation and border control in order to manage the risk of variants of concern being transmitted between individuals."
A Clia spokesperson said: "UK cruise guests have already safely enjoyed a number of domestic sailings around Britain this summer. This successful domestic restart has been enabled by the wellbeing protocols that have been introduced across the cruise industry.
"While we will continue to assess our industry protocols, we believe a cautious approach is appropriate as part of a gradual, phased resumption. As the effectiveness of our protocols has become apparent following domestic cruises, we now look forward to the UK government revisiting its advice on international cruise.”
The FCDO’s full advice on international cruise reads: "The FCDO advises against international seagoing cruise travel based on the latest public health medical advice.
"FCDO advice against cruises applies to international travel on a ship that is exclusively for pleasure or recreation, providing overnight accommodation and other leisure facilities such as entertainment venues or swimming pools."
The government’s Global Travel Taskforce, in April, recommended international cruise be allowed to restart alongside a wider resumption of international travel under the traffic light system from 17 May.