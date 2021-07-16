The association on Monday (19 July) said the sector was committed to a cautious restart as it awaits UK government clearance to restart international cruises.



While domestic cruising has been permitted from the 17 May unlock, the Foreign Office continues to advise against international cruise ship travel.



On Monday, the government confirmed a further easing of the rules for domestic cruising, in line with the wider reopening of the UK’s domestic economy.



"Under step four of the roadmap, social distancing rules (two metres, or one metre with additional mitigations) are lifted," read the updated Department for Transport guidance.



"Social distancing will only be required in limited circumstances such as at ports of entry for passengers between disembarkation and border control in order to manage the risk of variants of concern being transmitted between individuals."