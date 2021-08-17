According to the consumer group, holidays to some British destinations currently cost hundreds of pounds more than trips to equivalent European destinations, even when airfare is factored in.

The cost of a seven-night break this August to a "highly rated hotel" in Italy was reportedly around a quarter of the price of a comparable holiday in the Lake District.

Seven-nights accommodation in Lake Garda cost £631, while a week-long stay for two people in Lake Windermere would cost £2,381.

Data from AirDNA also showed that UK self-catered accommodation in August 2021 costs 41% more on average than it did in 2019. This works out at roughly the equivalent of an extra £300 per week.