Many clients could still be feeling nervous about making the commitment to travel, so it’s important those of us who can do so share our positive experiences, says April Hutchinson, from a trip to Greece
I hadn’t felt this anxious about travelling since I was denied exit from Russia due to an expired visa. And, as I approached the immigration arrival desk at Rhodes airport clutching my phone, passport and NHS vaccine certificate, that same feeling of dread resurfaced. The anxiety among fellow travellers was palpable, with everyone constantly checking they had all the necessary paperwork.
I needn’t have worried. The queue took around 15 minutes: a stern-looking but polite official looked at my passport and gave it its first-ever stamp; I only got this new black one in May (the wait was six working days: don’t believe everything you hear). While I was excited to have a stamp, I felt sad that, due to Brexit, it was one from dear old Greece, an EU country I’d never had to have a stamp from before. But so far so good.
My worry here had been whether the Passenger Locator Form for Greece had been completed correctly; I had downloaded it in my phone in Files, and sent a PDF of it to myself as a text... would it be OK?
I was, of course, also worried about my vaccination certification. I had discovered when the news broke around a month ago that I had received one of the five million Indian-made AstraZeneca doses that had become controversial. Some countries had been refusing to acknowledge it (that poor elderly couple trying to go to Malta kept flashing through my thoughts; Malta has since reversed its policy).
It’s quite clearly Vaxzevria on my documentation though, anyway, not Covishield. And I’d searched news sites, Greece’s own official channels (nothing specific there), and eventually it seemed that hallelujah – it was being accepted by Greece (it’s still always worth checking your clients’ batch numbers if possible, and keeping updated on the latest on this particular hiccup). I was also due to join a Silversea cruise, so had triple-checked in advance that they also accepted said vaccination.
After passport control, it was time to show the NHS certification. I had ordered a printed version of this to be posted to me off the app and that had arrived within five working days, and within plenty of time. I now clutch onto this with as much paranoia as my passport! As well as screen-shotting it and saving the file to my phone and and and...
I can see why people get so worried – and why people are advising, “if in doubt, print it out”! I don’t have access to a printer of my own, so this would have been an issue. But yes, essentially, you could now be lugging round your paper boarding passes (my was on my phone); vaccination or your negative PCR proof; a Passenger Location Form or similar, and passport.
And of course, if it’s a family or group travelling, then it’s more work and potential worry. This shows though the increased value an agent can bring to the equation for nervous customers. It’s not your dream job I know, but helping people download apps, printing off paperwork and triple checking will all help instil that confidence that’s still so badly needed; it’s what great agents have always done, but now this kind of administration has reached new levels.
My phone had good charge, my roaming gave me signal, and that next stage at the airport was to show my PLF and its all important bar code (although this wasn’t scanned electronically), and this is also where you show vaccination certificate or testing proof – there was only a short wait for that and then I was done.
Of course, there is also the added step for those who might get pulled to one side for random Covid testing at the airport, but they skipped me: I was soon standing by the luggage belt, quite incredulous I had actually made it to Greece after weeks of faffing and worry.
My journey had started at 4am. I’d sworn one of my “new world” changes would be no more early flights; sleeping for three or four hours the night before always used to drain me, but flight options to Rhodes were limited, and of course, at least I’d make the most of the day the other side.
Arriving at Gatwick North, there had been moderate-sized snaking queues for easyJet bag drop: my Speedy Boarding had no truck here: “everyone has it these days”, said one of the staff, “so it doesn’t really make things quicker”. Still, between me joining a line, showing someone my PLF (on phone), vaccine certificate (in print), boarding pass (on app) and passport, dropping the bag and waltzing through security, took only 30 minutes. Of course, this was 5am, and I wouldn’t be able to vouch for other times, days or airports. The airport felt fairly busy. People were having pints and fry-ups at the pub in departures; I retreated to Pure – a newer addition on the upper level – and relaxed for a while.
Face coverings have to be on at all times unless seated/eating/drinking, of course, and while it’s not the most comfortable situation, of course it’s the right one for now. Same for the plane – while the terminal may have felt nicely busy but not packed, the flight had a few empty rows, one of which I was able to help myself to and make up for that early start with a quick nap.
I hate to say it (plenty of others do though) but the media – and I know we are part of it – has a lot to answer for in spreading doubt and fear, as of course, that’s what makes the stories.
And my next fears are likely to be around whether Greece has a status change from Amber; I’m not due to fly back until 11 August, so will be keeping an eye on ttgmedia.com for all the latest – factual, not speculated – updates.
You shouldn’t have to feel like a criminal for wanting to go on holiday. Or to see your family overseas. It does feel we’ve had some relief now that the government is allowing vaccinated EU and US travellers in, and that international cruise has been given the “go” signal over the past few days – but of course we all know customer confidence is still an issue, and the more of us who can spread positive, real-life experiences to better.
I was at my local beauty salon before I came away, and the therapist was adamant “it was too much hassle” when I told her I was off to Rhodes, even though “Greece is her favourite place” and she was “desperate to get away”. I explained what I’d done and what was assumed to be needed and so on, and she was not having a bar of it, mainly I think because of the fear of an unexpected quarantine at the last minute.
But things would have to get pretty bad for Greece to be put on a “red” list of any kind. There has been an inevitable spurt in cases in Rhodes and some other popular islands as they start to welcome visitors back, but measures are quickly being put in place. I wore my mask indoors in all settings and kept my distance; even when walking through a 3ft-wide, 6ft-ish tunnel to reach Seven Springs, a beautiful natural attraction in Rhodes.
I am now onboard Silversea’s new baby, Silver Moon, where every precaution is also being observed.
I had a rapid antigen test before boarding, my temperature is checked every morning, and of course, I showed all my documents as pre-embarkation checks. My mask remains on in all public areas – and we have now even made it to Cyprus! I’ll take my vaccination proof and my cruise card ashore with me – and I’ll be thrilled to have had the chance to visit another wonderful country on this trip.
I only hope that with the correct regulations and checks (and yes, paperwork, and some additional costs) in place, others can, and will, do the same. The Brits are not back in much force yet – certainly not in Rhodes, according to the hotel I stayed at – and that makes me sad.