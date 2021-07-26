I hadn’t felt this anxious about travelling since I was denied exit from Russia due to an expired visa. And, as I approached the immigration arrival desk at Rhodes airport clutching my phone, passport and NHS vaccine certificate, that same feeling of dread resurfaced. The anxiety among fellow travellers was palpable, with everyone constantly checking they had all the necessary paperwork.

I needn’t have worried. The queue took around 15 minutes: a stern-looking but polite official looked at my passport and gave it its first-ever stamp; I only got this new black one in May (the wait was six working days: don’t believe everything you hear). While I was excited to have a stamp, I felt sad that, due to Brexit, it was one from dear old Greece, an EU country I’d never had to have a stamp from before. But so far so good.

My worry here had been whether the Passenger Locator Form for Greece had been completed correctly; I had downloaded it in my phone in Files, and sent a PDF of it to myself as a text... would it be OK?

Vaccine conundrum

I was, of course, also worried about my vaccination certification. I had discovered when the news broke around a month ago that I had received one of the five million Indian-made AstraZeneca doses that had become controversial. Some countries had been refusing to acknowledge it (that poor elderly couple trying to go to Malta kept flashing through my thoughts; Malta has since reversed its policy).

It’s quite clearly Vaxzevria on my documentation though, anyway, not Covishield. And I’d searched news sites, Greece’s own official channels (nothing specific there), and eventually it seemed that hallelujah – it was being accepted by Greece (it’s still always worth checking your clients’ batch numbers if possible, and keeping updated on the latest on this particular hiccup). I was also due to join a Silversea cruise, so had triple-checked in advance that they also accepted said vaccination.