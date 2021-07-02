Jones said if "vaccination is working let's not leave international travel behind"

Kuoni boss Derek Jones has called on the government to scrap PCR testing requirements for green list arrivals following Boris Johnson’s comments on the international travel unlock on Monday (5 July).

The prime minister said transport secretary Grant Shapps will provide an update on the plans to allow fully vaccinated travellers to avoid quarantine upon arrival in the UK from a country on the amber list later this week.

Jones, chief executive of Der Touristik UK, said the country "needs" to see the removal of testing for Brits arriving from countries on the green list.

From 19th July we need to see the removal of PCR testing for travellers arriving from Green countries and the removal of quarantine for double vaccinated travellers arriving from Amber countries.

"From 19 July we need to see the removal of PCR testing for travellers arriving from green countries and the removal of quarantine for double vaccinated travellers arriving from amber countries," he added. "If vaccination is working let’s not leave international travel behind."

Paul Charles, chief executive of The PC Agency, backed the calls by urging the government to remove pre-departure testing requirements for green list holidays.

He also called for only one pre-departure test to be taken for amber holidays and the hotel quarantine for red list arrivals to be reduced to seven days.

Meanwhile, Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, warned that although enabling fully vaccinated Brits travel without isolating on return was "a game changer", the government must align its policy with Foreign Office travel advice, "otherwise it’s just playing lip service."