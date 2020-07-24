TTG is asking those working in the travel industry to write to their local MPs to raise awareness of the #SaveTravel campaign, in a bid to ensure the plight of the sector is on the government’s agenda.
We have created a template letter for readers to download and edit to address to their local MP – click here to download it.
Readers can use the parliament.uk website to find contact details for their local representative.
The aim is to ensure MPs across Westminster are fully informed about the desperate situation facing the UK travel industry to encourage them to raise the matter with government ministers.
The move is the latest step in TTG’s drive to #SaveTravel, in addition to the letter addressed to transport secretary Grant Shapps and chancellor Rishi Sunak, which has already attracted more than 3,100 signatures.
There are plenty of other ways besides signing the letter you can take action to support #SaveTravel right now, whether you’re a travel industry professional or a consumer.