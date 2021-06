An update from transport secretary Grant Shapps due today will not now take place following last week’s revision of the traffic light system.

The Department for Transport told TTG the review had been “brought forward by a couple of days” from the originally scheduled 28 June date.

Three-weekly updates are still scheduled, with formal reviews by the Global Travel Taskforce due to take place “no later than 31 July and 1 October 2021”, the DfT said.