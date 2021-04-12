Banyan Tree Group is supporting Earthday.org with a new partnership to drive resources to the organisation’s reforestation programme, The Canopy Project.

Any purchase of a night’s stay at 39 participating hotels among its Angsana, Cassia and Banyan Tree brands from 22 April to 5 May will lead to a contribution of $2 to The Canopy Project, which equates to a tree planting in locations such as the Sierra Gorda Biosphere Reserve in Mexico.

Banyan Tree’s Earth Day Getaway offer also equates to up to 35% in savings for guests when booking at relevant hotels in Indonesia, Morocco, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Maldives, Malaysia and China.

Since 2007, Banyan Tree Group has operated the Greening Communities programme to raise awareness of climate change and has planted more than half a million trees in the communities where its hotels and resorts operate.

“We typically plant trees within communities where we operate that provide shade and capture carbon, bind soil to reduce erosion, or support livelihoods,” said Dr Steve Newman, ecologist, group sustainability director of Banyan Tree Group and co-ordinating director of Banyan Tree Global Foundation (BTGF). “Now, we seek to scale up our efforts through teaming up with a transparent partner. Working with The Canopy Project will give us that boost to regenerate natural habitats, restore biodiversity and protect watersheds.”

While international travel has been suspended, guest engagement programmes typically available during guests’ stays have pivoted online to continue raising awareness and engagement in sustainability-related activities, the group said.

From Earth Day on 22 April until 14 May, a weekly challenge will run on Banyan Tree Group’s Instagram channel (@banyantreehotels), inviting people to share creative efforts to be more environmentally friendly in line with Earthday.org’s 2021 theme of “Restoring Our Earth”. Participation will grant entry to draws for one-night stays, and will be announced every week.

“We believe our business can be used as a vehicle for societal betterment and transformation,” added Newman. “We encourage our guests and associates to become stewards of the land we reside in so that our earth can be enjoyed by generations to come. Every small effort counts towards a greater impact, and we hope guests can join us during this campaign; we may be celebrating Earth Day now, but our mission to care for the planet is a long-term endeavour.”