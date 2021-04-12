Intrepid last year introduced more than 40 new low-carbon tours, including cycling trips in the Lake District

Intrepid Travel has pledged to "decarbonise" its product portfolio by amending, or creating brand new, itineraries for many of its most popular tours with lower carbon outputs.

The operator’s decarbonisation plan includes removing flights of 90 minutes or less from its top 50 itineraries by the end of next year where feasible land and rail alternatives exist.



It has already replaced internal flights with high speed rail on the majority of its trips in China, and will seek to make similar changes to other itineraries.



Intrepid’s 12-day Beijing to Hong Kong Adventure will now feature four high speed rail journeys instead of flights, while the usual flight between Siem Reap and Phnom Penh on its six-day Premium Cambodia tour has been replaced by a boat ride up the Tonle Sap River.



Other decarbonisation efforts include identifying and contracting more accommodation powered by renewable energy, and trialling electric vehicles for transfers in destinations such as Jordan and Iran.