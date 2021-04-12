A third of Exodus trips from the UK are now available with rail rather than flight options

A third of all Exodus Travels’ tours are now available flight-free from the UK after the operator pledged to expand its rail offering from its self-guided trips to its escorted touring range.

Options range from high-speed sleeper trains to more leisurely regional services; where longer journeys are required, such as travel to Italy’s Amalfi coast, Exodus is offering hotel accommodation near stations to allow guests to make better use of any overnight halts.



Kasia Morgan, Exodus head of sustainability, said: "We already offer train travel to our self-guided trips, but we’re delighted to be expanding this offering by launching rail options for a number of our European small group adventures.



"The past year has given our customers time to consider both the benefits and impacts tourism can have, and has put sustainable travel at the very forefront of many people’s priorities."