Botswana's Xigera Safari Lodge generates most of its power needs from solar energy following a TTC initiative

The Travel Corporation has marked Earth Day by pledging to become carbon neutral by 2030.

TTC and its 40 brands including Contiki, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Uniworld will follow a Climate Action Plan to achieve neutrality and support sustainability goals.

As well as the carbon target, goals include sourcing 50% of electricity from renewable sources across the organisation by 2025.

TTC and its TreadRight Foundation are also investing in two nature-based carbon removal solutions, Project Vesta and GreenWave.

TTC launched a sustainability strategy in 2015; innovations so far include installing solar panels at the Uniworld head office in California and a 400kW Tesla plant supplying 95% of a safari lodge’s energy.

It has also committed to carbon neutral offices and business travel beginning January 1, 2022.

“Our TTC Climate Action Plan is not marked by one quick fix, because there isn’t one. It is marked with the need to act now, to learn and adapt as technology and innovation support our need to transition to a low-carbon business,” said Brett Tollman, TTC chief executive.

TTC’s Contiki brand aims to be carbon neutral by 2022, with trip offset costs “covered by Contiki”.

Contiki has a new sustainability officer, Tasha Hayes. “We know young people are conscious of and care about sustainability more than ever,” she said.

“We also know young people will always want to travel – it’s their rite of passage – so it’s our responsibility as a leading travel provider to provide experiences that respect the people, planet and wildlife that our travellers encounter along the way and align with our own sustainability goals.”