Not flying somewhere “just because it’s cheap”, building carbon into travel prices and subsidised holidays for “those who deserve it” were all discussed during an Earth Day panel today.

The newly-formed Travel by B Corp hosted its first event, discussing what it means to travel sustainably and sharing ideas on how people can become more responsible travellers.

A poll of more than 100 viewers found that in answer to the question “What steps are you most likely to take to travel better in the future”, 62% would choose to use an operator that gives back.

Asked which things they’d like to see stop and begin in the industry with regards sustainability, the panel had varied answers.

Zina Bencheikh, managing director EMEA, Intrepid Travel, said she would like to see fewer words and more actions, with Juliet Kinsman, sustainability editor, Conde Nast Traveller, agreeing she wanted “more show, less tell”. “We need more measurables, more science and detail around financials.

“I still want to see the lovely emotional stories, but we need to qualify these statements around sustainability specifically.”