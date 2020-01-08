The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has responded to rising tensions in the Middle East by urging airlines to avoid Iraqi airspace.
EASA is holding an extraordinary meeting of the Integrated EU Aviation Security Risk Assessment Group tomorrow (10 January) to assess the region of Iraq, Iran, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Until it issues more comprehensive advice, EASA is recommending carriers avoid Iraqi airspace.
This comes after a US airstrike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport and Iran retaliated by launching missiles at air bases in Iraq where US forces were stationed.
Both Iran and the US have justified the hostilities to the UN as acts of self-defence.
The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued flight restrictions prohibiting US civil aviation operators from flying over the region.
"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East. We continue coordinating with our national security partners and sharing information with US air carriers and foreign civil aviation authorities," said The FAA in a statement.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is currently advising against all travel to Iran for British-Iranian dual nationals and all but essential travel to Iran for British nationals.
Multiple airlines have already begun to reroute around the area, such as Malaysia Airlines, which described it as "conflict airspace".
A spokesperson from BA said: "We are in constant contact with our partners around the world to assess the security of our routes, and will always take action where appropriate.
"We would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so."
Virgin Atlantic Airways has also confirmed reroutes: “We are closely monitoring developments in Iran and Iraq air space, which has resulted in a change to our flight routing.
"As a result flight times to and from Mumbai may be slightly longer than expected.”