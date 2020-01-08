EASA is holding an extraordinary meeting of the Integrated EU Aviation Security Risk Assessment Group tomorrow (10 January) to assess the region of Iraq, Iran, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Until it issues more comprehensive advice, EASA is recommending carriers avoid Iraqi airspace.

This comes after a US airstrike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport and Iran retaliated by launching missiles at air bases in Iraq where US forces were stationed.

Both Iran and the US have justified the hostilities to the UN as acts of self-defence.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued flight restrictions prohibiting US civil aviation operators from flying over the region.