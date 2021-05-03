Eastern Airways will begin a service from Humberside to Jersey on 19 June in partnership with CI Travel Group and Premier Holidays.

The weekly Saturday flight will offer 45% more capacity than in recent years due to demand for domestic breaks.

Roger Hage, the airline’s general manager, said: “Eastern Airways is all about supporting the regions of the UK, connecting people and places, so commencing Jersey will offer a welcome UK break destination from Humberside.

“Given recent new leisure additions such as Gibraltar from Birmingham and Southampton and Newquay from Leeds-Bradford, both restoring and adding further services at hubs we already serve are another crucial part of increasing connectivity and aiding economic recovery.”

The service will operate until 25 September with fares from £84.99, including taxes and charges and 15kg checked baggage as standard.

A service from Teesside to Jersey will also operate weekly on Saturdays from 29 May.