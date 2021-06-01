New routes from Bristol and Luton to Malta will launch next month (Credit: Frederick Tubiermont/Unsplash)

EasyJet has put more than 50,000 extra seats on sale to Malta and the Balearic Islands this summer.

It comes after Malta was moved to the green list on Thursday (24 June) while the Balearic Islands were placed on the green watch list.

New routes, operating twice a week, from Bristol to Malta will start on 9 July and from Luton on 11 July.

The budget carrier will fly to the island up to 18 times a week this summer from four UK airports - Gatwick, Luton, Bristol and Manchester. Fares are available from £27.99 per person.

EasyJet will also fly to Palma from Gatwick, Luton, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and Liverpool airports from £28.99 per person.

Menorca will have up to 25 flights a week from Bristol, Gatwick, Luton and Manchester airports from £32.99 per person.