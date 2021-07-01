EasyJet has put more than 116,000 extra seats on sale to green list destinations (Credit: Frederick Tubiermont/Unsplash)

EasyJet will launch a new, twice-weekly service from Liverpool to Malta next month.

It comes after Malta was added to the UK’s green list for international travel on Wednesday (30 June).

Flights will operate on Tuesdays and Sundays throughout the summer.

The low-cost airline previously added two new routes from Malta to Bristol and Luton, which will now begin operating a week earlier in response to demand.

Trips with package holiday operator easyJet holidays lead in from £301pp.

The carrier has added "more than 116,000 extra seats" on sale across new and existing routes to European green list destinations since last week’s announcement.