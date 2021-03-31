Easyjet is adding a new route from Glasgow to Turkey this summer. (credit: Frederick Tubiermont/Unsplash)

EasyJet is to launch a new route from Glasgow to the key Turkish holiday gateway of Antalya from 1 July.

The route will be airline’s first between Scotland and Antalya and will complement easyJet’s existing service from Glasgow to Dalaman, which launched in summer 2020.

Flights from Glasgow to Antalya will operate on Thursday and Sunday throughout summer 2021.





Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to offer this new route from Glasgow to Antalya for the first time and further strengthen our network in Scotland, providing more opportunity for our customers to book a trip to look forward to this summer.



“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and remain committed to offering customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us.”



Ronald Leitch, operations director at Glasgow airport, added: “This decision from easyJet to introduce its first-ever route to Antalya is welcome news as it has always been a popular destination with Scottish holidaymakers.”