EasyJet has added 15 new routes for the peak summer 2021 season from UK airports starting from the end of May.

The low-cost carrier’s new services include flights from Newquay to both Glasgow and Manchester, as well as routes from Manchester to Hammamet in Tunisia and the Greek island of Kos.



Its home airport of Luton will benefit from new routes to Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, as well as Larnaca, Santorini and Preveza in Greece.



EasyJet will also launch flights from Belfast International to Inverness and Corfu, while Bristol will be boosted by routes to the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos. While a new twice-daily service between Birmingham and Amsterdam will operate from 28 May.

Other additions include a route from Gatwick to Bourgas in Bulgaria, the gateway to the Sunny Beach resort. This new Gatwick route means that easyJet will base a record 71 aircraft at the Sussex airport this summer flying to 108 destinations.