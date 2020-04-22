Sir Stelios, whose family remains easyJet’s largest shareholder with around a 34% stake in the business, is calling for the carrier’s £4.5 billion order with Airbus for a further 107 aircraft to be cancelled to preserve cash.



Earlier this month, Sir Stelios sought a general meeting of the board, which has been convened for 22 May.

Ahead of the meeting, shareholders will vote on Sir Stelios’s proposals to remove easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren; chairman John Barton; chief financial officer Andrew Findlay and independent non-executive director Andreas Bierworth.



However, the easyJet board has unanimously recommended shareholders vote against Sir Stelios’s resolutions.