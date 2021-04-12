EasyJet’s chief has said he expects “almost all major European countries” to be placed into the government’s green traffic light category when international travel resumes from May.

Speaking following the airline’s latest financial update, Johan Lundgren said: “It’s a decision for government but we would expect that if they continue with the approach on testing they’ve set [and combined with the global vaccination rollout], almost all major European countries should be in that category – by the time it comes to travel reopening.